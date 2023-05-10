Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. firefighter accused of performing sex acts with 15-year-old girl

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A volunteer firefighter in Vine Grove has been charged after accusations of a sexual encounter with a girl in the department’s junior firefighter program.

William Nickoson, 25, has been charged with third degree sodomy following a weeks-long investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The incident occurred on May 28, 2022, according to an arrest report.

Nickoson is accused of performing sex acts with the 15-year-old girl inside a home in Hardin County.

Police said Nickoson was aware she was 15 at the time and knew the acts were illegal.

Vine Grove’s fire chief has not commented on the case.

