Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

A Lincoln County woman is thankful to be alive after the quick thinking and action of her husband.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County woman is thankful to be alive after the quick thinking and action of her husband.

We spoke to the man who is preaching the life-saving skills of CPR and urging others to make sure their trained in case of an emergency.

On an interstate just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, Jason Boyle was rushing to get help for his unresponsive wife.

“I remember, ‘Jason, you’ve got to stop where people can see you,’” Jason said.

The man from Lincoln County had no idea where he was or what was wrong with Beth.

“She was talking and then out instantly,” Jason said.

But years of nursing and EMT training kicked in for the UK grad, who could tell, she was in full cardiac arrest.

“I just pulled out in the middle of traffic,” Jason said. “I’ll be honest with you. I had to make a scene.”

Good Samaritans quickly rushed over, calling 911 while he performed CPR.

Then, an officer arrived and provided an AED.

“He turned it on as I got everything placed, and he said, it’s advising shock. I said, ‘You pour it to her,’” Jason said. “I can remember. That’s a country term.”

The couple was headed home to Kentucky after a bodybuilding competition.

Now, they were headed to a hospital to figure out what was wrong with Beth’s heart.

She suffered cardiac arrest three times on Sunday.

The gravity of the situation was sinking in.

“All the things that would flood your mind in something like this with a five-year-old and a nine-year-old at home,” Jason said.

The 40-year-old was stabilized in the Intensive care unit at a hospital in Illinois.

Now, the couple has been battling insurance for a special LifeVest that will keep an eye on her heart and provide the necessary shocks if it happens again, all while they try and work their way back home to the Bluegrass.

They were initially denied coverage by their insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. An appeal is pending.

They were finally discharged Wednesday evening to begin the drive back and begin further treatment and care at their local hospital in central Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

