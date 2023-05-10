Contact Troubleshooters
Lil Jon headlining in Jeffersonville Juneteenth concert

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is coming to Jeffersonville as a headliner for the Jammin’...
Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is coming to Jeffersonville as a headliner for the Jammin’ in Jeff Juneteenth celebration concert.(Jeffersonville Parks Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is coming to Jeffersonville as a headliner for the Jammin’ in Jeff Juneteenth celebration concert.

The concert will be hosted at the Riverstage in Jeffersonville on June 18, according to a release. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Lil Jon, an Atlanta-based rapper who became popular in the early 2000s with hip-hop group Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz, is known for popular rap songs such as “Turn Down for What,” “Snap Yo Fingers” and “Bend Ova.”

“We’re using what we already do well, free concerts for the community, and applying that to this holiday in a major way,” Riverstage Manager Amber Powell said in a release. “The City Council decided that it’s important to incorporate more diverse genres of music at Riverstage, and they provided funding to bring in a big-name hip-hop artist.”

In addition to music, the Jammin’ in Jeff Juneteenth event will feature local food vendors and alcohol concession areas.

The concert is free and open to the public, officials confirmed. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs, but tents and tables are prohibited.

For more information on Jammin’ in Jeff, click or tap here.

