LMPD: Man shot to death in Parkland neighborhood

(Live 5)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Greenwood Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

