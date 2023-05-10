Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Officers on scene of shooting in Parkland neighborhood

(Live 5)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are on scene of a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30pm officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

LMPD will provide updates as more comes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown

Latest News

It happened in the Bon Air neighborhood.
LMPD investigates home invasion in Bon Air neighborhood
The Board of Education voted on Tuesday to proceed with implementation of weapon detection...
Jefferson County Board of Education votes for implementation of weapon detection systems
Police said a juvenile has died after crashing into a tree in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County
Richard Pelphrey
Louisville man accused of giving 15-year-old drugs, raping her