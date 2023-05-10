Louisville Forum hosts discussion with local news on city violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Representatives from multiple Louisville news outlets, including WAVE News, joined the Louisville Forum for a discussion on violence in our city and the impact it has on viewers.

WAVE News anchor John Boel was part of the discussion, which centered around the Old National Bank shooting that took place one month ago on April 10.

As the shooting unfolded, reporters and photographers rushed to the scene. News stations within the city settled in for hours of uninterrupted breaking news coverage.

One thing mentioned during today’s discussion was this shooting’s similarities to the Standard Gravure shooting back in 1989.

Boel covered both of those shootings and found people impacted by gun violence today are saying almost the same exact things news organizations heard from people decades ago.

“When I was looking back at our coverage back then, we were running the same exact sound bites that we’re running today on guns argument,” Boel said. “Literally, you got the gun shop owner standing there saying ‘I don’t know why people blame these things for personal problems,’ and then you had the victims’ family saying, ‘Why in the world should a citizen be allowed to own an assault rifle?’ Right? So, we had that and I dredged those up and put those back in because we hear them after every single mass shooting now today.”

The Louisville Forum hosts many debates and discussions on public policy issues impacting the city and its residents.

