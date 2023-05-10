Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky

He was taken into custody and is expected to be brought back to Louisville.
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in northern Kentucky in connection to a reported homicide that happened in Louisville’s Jacobs neighborhood.

Newport police arrested 52-year-old Jacori L. Harris on murder, domestic violence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges. He was taken to the Campbell County Detention Center and authorities said that he would be brought back to Louisville.

Harris is a suspect in a homicide investigation after Louisville Metro police found 30-year-old Jo’Gori Harris Jr. dead on Nichols View Court on May 3.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

