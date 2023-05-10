Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in northern Kentucky in connection to a reported homicide that happened in Louisville’s Jacobs neighborhood.

Newport police arrested 52-year-old Jacori L. Harris on murder, domestic violence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges. He was taken to the Campbell County Detention Center and authorities said that he would be brought back to Louisville.

Harris is a suspect in a homicide investigation after Louisville Metro police found 30-year-old Jo’Gori Harris Jr. dead on Nichols View Court on May 3.

This is a developing story.

