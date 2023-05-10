Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which occurred outside the Pussy Cat Lounge at 4744 Poplar Level Road.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a 40-year-old Louisville man in connection to a shooting outside an adult nightclub back in April.

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which occurred outside the Pussy Cat Lounge at 4744 Poplar Level Road.

On April 15, officers responded to the nightclub where a victim was found with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police that Pena-Toledo was at the location telling people he “was a member of the cartel.”

Police said when the victim stepped outside to smoke with a friend, Pena-Toledo pulled a gun from the back of his pants and pointed it at the victim’s head.

Pena-Toledo is said to have then shot the victim once in the foot, and then pointed the gun at the victim’s friend’s head.

After witnesses intervened, Pena-Toledo lowered his gun and fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On May 9, detectives executed a search warrant at Pena-Toledo’s home and found a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been registered stolen in addition to a digital scale and items commonly used for drug trafficking.

Pena-Toledo was arrested and also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In court on Wednesday, a judge placed Pena-Toledo’s bond at $100,000 with home incarceration if posted. Pena-Toledo was also ordered no use or possession of firearms.

Pena-Toledo is due back in court on May 18.

