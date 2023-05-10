Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4100 block of West Market Street on Wednesday at about 12:25 a.m. for a reported shooting. The officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they got there.

Police said Louisville Metro EMS took the man to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

There are no known suspects as LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

