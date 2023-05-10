Man killed in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of the man who died after being shot Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been released.

Lawrence Lauff Jr., 49, died of a gunshot wound before he could be taken to a hospital.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 400 block of Marret Ave., near the intersection of So. Preston St., just after noon. Officers found Lauff on the street in front of a home.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD online portal.

