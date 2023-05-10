Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting identified

Man dead after early afternoon shooting in Shelby ParkMan dead after early afternoon shooting in Shelby Park
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of the man who died after being shot Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been released.

Lawrence Lauff Jr., 49, died of a gunshot wound before he could be taken to a hospital.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 400 block of Marret Ave., near the intersection of So. Preston St., just after noon. Officers found Lauff on the street in front of a home.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD online portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run

Latest News

Six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a Louisville-area...
Win rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon in raffle benefiting Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana
Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is coming to Jeffersonville as a headliner for the Jammin’...
Lil Jon headlining in Jeffersonville Juneteenth concert
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky