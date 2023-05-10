Mayor Greenberg, mental health professionals announce return of ‘MindFEST’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This month, the city of Louisville is putting a spotlight on mental health, and they’re doing it in an interesting way.

Mayor Craig Greenberg joined mental health professionals to announce the return of MindFEST, a mental health festival focused on strengthening the mind.

The free event will feature music, food, over 100 vendors, discussion panels and more.

Lamont Collins, the founder of the Roots 101 African American History Museum talked about how this will specifically benefit Louisville’s Black community.

“Historically, mental health has been taken to the Black church and the Black community, and we know it has to be more than that,” Collins said. “It has to be medical professionals.”

The festival will be at the Roots 101 African American History Museum on Sunday, May 21.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.