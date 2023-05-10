Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Greenberg stops by Kammerer Middle School for National Teacher Appreciation Week

Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by his old middle school, Kammerer Middle.
Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by his old middle school, Kammerer Middle.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One middle school got a special visit on Wednesday for National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by his old middle school, Kammerer Middle.

Greenberg delivered the school’s morning announcement and talked with students.

The mayor said it’s important to think creatively about how JCPS can retain their talent. He also said JCPS does amazing work and that the teachers he had at Kammerer made an impression on his life.

