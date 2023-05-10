Metro Government seeks developers to repurpose downtown Louisville spaces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Louisville Metro Government issued a Request for Qualifications for development teams to help transform several city-owned sites in downtown Louisville for housing and mixed-use properties.

Government officials said the goal is to make downtown Louisville an active and vibrant neighborhood, business district and tourist destination.

The three locations suggested for redevelopment include sites at the Louisville Civic Center, an area near Main and Washington Streets and the Mudd Lot located at the southeast corner of Jefferson and 9th Streets.

“Downtown will benefit from the reactivation of these sites, which in turn benefits the entire city,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership said in a release. “We are fortunate that the city can offer such a significant amount of property for redevelopment, and we look forward to seeing these properties add investment, energy and vitality to our downtown.”

Currently, downtown Louisville is home to 24 hotels and 10 distillery and tasting experiences with more in development.

The city said over the last decade, it has also funded projects such as the Omni Hotel and Lynn Family Stadium, as well as renovation projects with the Kentucky International Convention Center and the Galt House Hotel.

In an upcoming meeting on May 24, Metro Government said it will meet with several development teams on opportunities and will choose teams based on their qualifications.

The deadline to receive applications is on June 23, after which the Department for Economic Development will evaluate applications received.

