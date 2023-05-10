Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Metro Government seeks developers to repurpose downtown Louisville spaces

Government officials said the goal is to make downtown Louisville an active and vibrant...
Government officials said the goal is to make downtown Louisville an active and vibrant neighborhood, business district and tourist destination.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Louisville Metro Government issued a Request for Qualifications for development teams to help transform several city-owned sites in downtown Louisville for housing and mixed-use properties.

Government officials said the goal is to make downtown Louisville an active and vibrant neighborhood, business district and tourist destination.

The three locations suggested for redevelopment include sites at the Louisville Civic Center, an area near Main and Washington Streets and the Mudd Lot located at the southeast corner of Jefferson and 9th Streets.

“Downtown will benefit from the reactivation of these sites, which in turn benefits the entire city,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership said in a release. “We are fortunate that the city can offer such a significant amount of property for redevelopment, and we look forward to seeing these properties add investment, energy and vitality to our downtown.”

Currently, downtown Louisville is home to 24 hotels and 10 distillery and tasting experiences with more in development.

The city said over the last decade, it has also funded projects such as the Omni Hotel and Lynn Family Stadium, as well as renovation projects with the Kentucky International Convention Center and the Galt House Hotel.

In an upcoming meeting on May 24, Metro Government said it will meet with several development teams on opportunities and will choose teams based on their qualifications.

The deadline to receive applications is on June 23, after which the Department for Economic Development will evaluate applications received.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene in the 400 block of Marret Ave. where Lawrence...
Man killed in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting identified

Latest News

Students in Fairdale High School’s diesel tech and heavy machinery classes showed employers...
Fairdale High students showcase skills for employers
The goal of Greater Louisville Inc's "Finding You in Lou” program is to better prepare today’s...
GLI talent retention program for college students now taking applications
Residents of West Louisville will be able to grab fresh, locally grown produce in a giveaway...
Organizations host fresh produce giveaway coming to West Louisville
Six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a Louisville-area...
Win rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon in raffle benefiting Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana