Newcomer Academy students take tour of Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newcomer Academy students have a better understanding of their new home as they got to take a tour of Louisville history on Wednesday.

Newcomer Academy helps students who have recently moved to the United States transition to their new home.

The walking tour took students along Main Street and showcased many landmarks like the Muhammad Ali Center, the Kentucky Science Center and the Belle of Louisville.

“Just within the last year, they were fighting and battling for their lives in other countries,” Newcomer Academy teacher Scott Wade said. “Often no more than two meals a day, not sure if they would be able to live through each day one after another. To be here with kids from other cultures on a beautiful day in their city makes them feel welcome, makes them feel like their is hope for them in America.”

Many of the students said that the tour was about making memories with their classmates.

