Organizations host fresh produce giveaway coming to West Louisville

PACA
Residents of West Louisville will be able to grab fresh, locally grown produce in a giveaway hosted by several Louisville-based organizations.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents of West Louisville will be able to grab fresh, locally grown produce in a giveaway hosted by several Louisville-based organizations.

New Roots, a nonprofit organization in Louisville working to provide fresh, healthy food to people in need, is hosting the free fresh produce giveaway on May 11 at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 1720 West Broadway from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families will be able to take home fresh produce as well as take part in health and wellness games, learn where Louisville’s local food comes from, and get information about easy-to-access healthcare in the community, according to a release.

Organizers said they hope the event can shine a light on West Louisville’s food desert and help provide easier access to fresh, healthy foods.

“As Greater Louisville-area physicians, we care deeply about improving the health and well-being of everyone in our community,” Patricia Purcell, M.D., MBA, president-elect of Greater Louisville Medical Society said in a release. “To begin addressing this nutritional gap, our Greater Louisville Medical Society Foundation is partnering with Norton Healthcare and New Roots to provide free fresh produce from local farms to West End residents. For those who receive the free groceries at our upcoming event, if their household would like, they can sign up to receive these wonderful varieties of fresh produce every other week going forward. SNAP benefits are accepted and even doubled.”

The giveaway was created in partnership with Norton Healthcare, Norton Children’s, the Greater Louisville Medical Society Foundation and the YMCA.

New Roots said in addition to Thursday’s event, it is offering information for families on how they can sign up for biweekly bags of fresh produce through its neighborhood Fresh Stop Markets.

For more information on New Roots, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

