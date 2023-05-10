Contact Troubleshooters
Spice and Tea Exchange opens in New Albany

The Spice and Tea Exchange is a grocery store that sells specialty teas, spices, salts, sugars...
The Spice and Tea Exchange is a grocery store that sells specialty teas, spices, salts, sugars and more.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new store in New Albany celebrated it’s official opening on Wednesday.

The Spice and Tea Exchange is a grocery store that sells specialty teas, spices, salts, sugars and more.

They create their own custom blends in house, offering more than 70 different flavors of tea.

One thing you’ll want to know before visiting is that the store offers an aromatic experience like no other.

“It’s an actual experience to be in the store,” owner Kellyjean Gettlefinger said. “The aromas are just so pleasing. We encourage you to open any of the jars and smell so you can see what you’re actually buying, and it’s just a really fun, fun store.”

The New Albany store is the newest addition to the 87 locations found across the nation.

