Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Win rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon in raffle benefiting Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana

Six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a Louisville-area...
Six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a Louisville-area nonprofit.(Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a Louisville-area nonprofit.

The Pappy for a Purpose raffle was created in partnership with Delta Dental of Kentucky and Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana to help inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

The raffle runs from now through June 1, according to a release, and tickets can be purchased for $100 each. Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana said a limited number of tickets will be available. There is no limit to how many tickets an individual can purchase.

The winner will receive six bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve, including:

  • Old Rip Van Winkle, 10 year
  • Van Winkle Special Reserve, 12 year
  • Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, 13 year
  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 15 year
  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 20 year
  • Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 23 year

“We appreciate everyone that participates in the pappy raffle and helps us reach our goal of serving over 47,000 students this school year,” Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana President Jennifer Helgeson said in a release. “We are also especially grateful to Delta Dental for their continued support over the years. Not only will the winner go home with six rare bottles of Pappy, but they’ll be supporting our work and helping us make a difference in preparing our youth for success.”

The runner-up will win two 4-day general admission passes to Bourbon and Beyond and two 4-day passes to Louder Than Life.

A winner will be drawn at random on June 2 at 11 a.m. at Delta Dental of Kentucky in Louisville. The drawing can be seen on Delta Dental of Kentucky’s Facebook page.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 313 just east of the intersection with...
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene in the 400 block of Marret Ave. where Lawrence...
Man killed in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting identified

Latest News

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene in the 400 block of Marret Ave. where Lawrence...
Man killed in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting identified
Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is coming to Jeffersonville as a headliner for the Jammin’...
Lil Jon headlining in Jeffersonville Juneteenth concert
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky