Win rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon in raffle benefiting Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a Louisville-area nonprofit.

The Pappy for a Purpose raffle was created in partnership with Delta Dental of Kentucky and Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana to help inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

The raffle runs from now through June 1, according to a release, and tickets can be purchased for $100 each. Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana said a limited number of tickets will be available. There is no limit to how many tickets an individual can purchase.

The winner will receive six bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve, including:

Old Rip Van Winkle, 10 year

Van Winkle Special Reserve, 12 year

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, 13 year

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 15 year

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 20 year

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, 23 year

“We appreciate everyone that participates in the pappy raffle and helps us reach our goal of serving over 47,000 students this school year,” Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana President Jennifer Helgeson said in a release. “We are also especially grateful to Delta Dental for their continued support over the years. Not only will the winner go home with six rare bottles of Pappy, but they’ll be supporting our work and helping us make a difference in preparing our youth for success.”

The runner-up will win two 4-day general admission passes to Bourbon and Beyond and two 4-day passes to Louder Than Life.

A winner will be drawn at random on June 2 at 11 a.m. at Delta Dental of Kentucky in Louisville. The drawing can be seen on Delta Dental of Kentucky’s Facebook page.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.