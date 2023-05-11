Anchorage Middletown Fire, EMS launch free life-jacket program

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS has a new initiative to help boost water safety and responsible boating within the community.

In partnership with local marinas, they launched a free life-jacket program for residents and visitors who may be heading out onto the water.

This is to guarantee safety for people who may not have access to them or be able to afford life-jackets.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported more than 600 boating related deaths in 2021. 81% of those were by drowning and 83% were because people were not wearing life-jackets.

One of the locations participating in this program is Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille on the Ohio River.

“I think it’s a testament to local businesses that we all need to step up and help the first responders as their budgets get cut,” Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille owner Andrew Masterson said. “We can step in and help them accomplish things, programs like this to make our communities safer.”

The life jacket stands can be found throughout the riverbank and marinas in the area within the Anchorage Middletown Fire District.

