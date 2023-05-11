Animal shelters hosting mega adoption event at Kentucky Expo Center

Contact Troubleshooters
The “LOU ADOPTS!” event will offer on-site adoptions within the exposition center in May.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is partnering with Louisville Metro Animal Services to host the first-ever mega adoption event within the Kentucky Expo Center coming in May.

The “LOU ADOPTS!” event will offer on-site adoptions within the exposition center on May 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

Shelters are working to find loving homes for around 100 adoptable local dogs and puppies, according to a release.

The goal of the mega adoption event is to help free up space within the Kentucky Humane Society, Louisville Metro Animal Services and other local shelters to continue helping animals in need.

Other participating shelters include Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs or GRRAND, MisPits, Animal Care Society, Hardin County Animal Shelter and Anderson County Care and Control.

“We are thrilled for so many of our local shelters to come together at LOU ADOPTS! to offer adopters a chance to find their perfect match, and for the support of Isaacs & Isaacs to help make this event possible,” Alisa Gray, President & CEO, KHS said in a release. “Our community’s local shelters are extremely crowded right now, so when you adopt at LOU ADOPTS!, you’re not just giving a loving home to your new best friend, you’re supporting your local shelters and helping make room for them to save more animals.”

All dogs and puppies at the event will be spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations, the release states.

Adoption fees will vary based on participating shelters. Jefferson County adopters will also be required to pay a $10.50 licensing fee.

Isaacs & Isaacs, the sponsor of the event, will also be at the event to provide each adopter with a unique branded “Hammer” gift. Guests will also be able to meet attorney Darryl Isaacs at the event.

The event is free to attend, with parking free for guests who enter within Gate 4 of the Ky. Expo Center.

For more information on the event, click or tap here.

