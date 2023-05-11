Attorney general reminds Kentuckians to report election law violations, fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Voters across Kentucky are voting in this year’s primary election, and the state’s attorney general is reminding people to report suspected election law violations.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office sent the notice Thursday morning. They urged Kentuckians to report any suspected irregularities to the statewide Election Fraud Hotline, which is reached by calling 1 (800) 328-VOTE.

“HB 302 strengthened Kentucky’s election laws, and my office remains committed to doing our part to ensure the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of our election laws,” Cameron said. “During the primary election, if Kentuckians witness suspected election fraud, we urge them to call our hotline to report it immediately.”

House Bill 302, passed during the most recent legislative session in Kentucky, enhanced penalties for certain felons who vote or attempt to vote. Cameron supported the passage, according to a news release from his office.

The Election Fraud Hotline is active throughout the year and records messages all day, seven days a week. The hotline will be staffed and calls will be answered during early in-person voting, which is May 11 through May 13. People will staff the hotline on Election Day, which is May 16. The hotline will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tips submitted to the hotline are reviewed by prosecutors, and any complaints that contain allegations of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

On early voting days and election day, the number of complaints logged by the hotline can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.

KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate and enforce election law violations.

