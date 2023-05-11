Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Attorney general reminds Kentuckians to report election law violations, fraud

Election Day.
Election Day.(Photo by Element5 Digital)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Voters across Kentucky are voting in this year’s primary election, and the state’s attorney general is reminding people to report suspected election law violations.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office sent the notice Thursday morning. They urged Kentuckians to report any suspected irregularities to the statewide Election Fraud Hotline, which is reached by calling 1 (800) 328-VOTE.

“HB 302 strengthened Kentucky’s election laws, and my office remains committed to doing our part to ensure the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of our election laws,” Cameron said. “During the primary election, if Kentuckians witness suspected election fraud, we urge them to call our hotline to report it immediately.”

House Bill 302, passed during the most recent legislative session in Kentucky, enhanced penalties for certain felons who vote or attempt to vote. Cameron supported the passage, according to a news release from his office.

The Election Fraud Hotline is active throughout the year and records messages all day, seven days a week. The hotline will be staffed and calls will be answered during early in-person voting, which is May 11 through May 13. People will staff the hotline on Election Day, which is May 16. The hotline will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tips submitted to the hotline are reviewed by prosecutors, and any complaints that contain allegations of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

On early voting days and election day, the number of complaints logged by the hotline can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.

KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate and enforce election law violations.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The punishment comes after Forte was disqualified from the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022.
Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended for positive drug test involving Derby contender Forte
UPDATE: Man identified after stabbing in Elizabethtown
DEA agents nationwide worked on a year-long operation called Last Mile to break the...
DEA Operation ‘Last Mile’ connects local drug influx to 2 powerful Mexican Drug Cartels
Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

During Friday’s home game, the Louisville Bats shared its love and appreciation for the city’s...
Louisville Bats honor first responders during ‘502 Connect Night’
TRIMARC said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m.
Lanes reopen following 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
Wawa has submitted applications to Louisville Metro Government to approve two convenience store...
Wawa submits applications to develop new convenience stores in Louisville
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Restaurant and chef accelerator opens in West Louisville
Restaurant and chef accelerator opens in West Louisville