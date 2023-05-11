Contact Troubleshooters
Book of prayers and worship songs by Loretta Lynn to be released posthumously

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A book of prayers and song lyrics completed by Loretta Lynn before her death in October will be released later this month.

A Song & A Prayer will be released on May 23, 2023, with prayers and song lyrics written by Lynn and minister Dr. Kim McLean.

Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell released a statement announcing the book, which was originally scheduled to come out in December.

“Mom worked all summer to complete this book. It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith. Mom was always open about her faith but it was a deeply personal matter to her, one in which we knew at the core was the most important thing in her life. Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way,” wrote Russell.

Fans of Loretta Lynn’s work can preorder the book through her website.

