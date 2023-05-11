Early voting for Kentucky Primary Election begins, here’s where to vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, but people wishing to vote early can now do so.

No-excuse, in-person absentee voting in Kentucky runs from Thursday through Saturday, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Board of Elections.

There are multiple locations serving as polling locations for early voting, with all locations open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A full list can be found below:

Bowman Field Administration Building - 2815 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40205

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 W Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, KY 40203

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center - 937 Phillips Ln. Louisville, KY 40209

Lyndon Elks Lodge #2052 - 904 Ormsby Lane Louisville, KY 40242

Mary Queen of Peace Gym - 4005 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216

Old Foresters Paristown Hall - 724 Brent Street Louisville, KY 40204

Sun Valley Community Center - 6505 Bethany Lane Louisville, KY 40272

The Arterburn - 310 Ten Pin Lane Louisville, KY 40207

The Jeffersonian - 10617 Taylorsville Rd. Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Triple Crown Pavilion - 1780 Plantside Dr. Louisville, KY 40299

Registered voters will also be able to cast their vote during Primary Election Day on Tuesday. To find your polling location, click or tap here.

TARC also announced Louisville residents looking for a ride to the polls on Tuesday will be able to ride fare-free all day Tuesday.

