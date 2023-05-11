Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Early voting for Kentucky Primary Election begins, here’s where to vote

Kentucky’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, but people wishing to vote early can now do so.
Kentucky’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, but people wishing to vote early can now do so.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, but people wishing to vote early can now do so.

No-excuse, in-person absentee voting in Kentucky runs from Thursday through Saturday, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Board of Elections.

There are multiple locations serving as polling locations for early voting, with all locations open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A full list can be found below:

  • Bowman Field Administration Building - 2815 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40205
  • Kentucky Center for African American Heritage -1701 W Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, KY 40203
  • Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center - 937 Phillips Ln. Louisville, KY 40209
  • Lyndon Elks Lodge #2052 - 904 Ormsby Lane Louisville, KY 40242
  • Mary Queen of Peace Gym - 4005 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216
  • Old Foresters Paristown Hall - 724 Brent Street Louisville, KY 40204
  • Sun Valley Community Center - 6505 Bethany Lane Louisville, KY 40272
  • The Arterburn - 310 Ten Pin Lane Louisville, KY 40207
  • The Jeffersonian - 10617 Taylorsville Rd. Jeffersontown, KY 40299
  • Triple Crown Pavilion - 1780 Plantside Dr. Louisville, KY 40299

Registered voters will also be able to cast their vote during Primary Election Day on Tuesday. To find your polling location, click or tap here.

TARC also announced Louisville residents looking for a ride to the polls on Tuesday will be able to ride fare-free all day Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft
GOP governor candidate getting national attention after comments on transgender issues
Voting booth in Warren County.
Sec. Michael Adams projects low voter turnout for Kentucky Primary
People looking to head to the polls on Primary Election Day or anywhere around the city will...
TARC offering fare-free rides on Ky. Primary Election Day
Candidates in the hotly contested republican race for governor will discuss the issues in the...
GOP candidates for governor face off in The Kentucky Debate