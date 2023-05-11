Floyd Central High teachers react to 16-year-old student’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd Central High students and teachers are experiencing the loss of their classmate, Blake Taylor.

The 16-year-old student died in a car crash on his way to school Tuesday morning.

With close to two thousand students attending Floyd Central High, teachers say losing just one student sends a ripple through the school.

”I’ve had a student in the past commit suicide,” Floyd Central High Algebra Teacher Roxanne Shea said. “We’ve had other students who’ve died by accidents. I had a student graduate, then the following summer, he died in an accident. So, it can be pretty tough.”

On Tuesday morning before 7 a.m., tragedy struck in the Floyd County community. Floyd Central High student Blake Taylor died in a car accident.

Officials said Taylor’s truck hit a tree on State Road 11 near Lanesville. Blake died at the scene.

After learning about Blake’s passing, his Biology teacher remembers the first time Blake entered his class.

”I feel like I knew Blake before he was a student of mine,” Floyd Central High Biology Teacher Rod Gofferth said. “I had seen him for a couple of years, so when I saw him it was like he was finally in my class, and I get to hang with this guy and see what he’s all about.”

As Blake Taylor’s teachers remember all the interactions they had, they say it was his smile that made the biggest impact in their classrooms.

”He was always so friendly and that’s what all of his friends had to say about him this week,” said Gofferth. “I really appreciated that. He was always positive.”

His teachers describe the 16-year-old as a student with a bright smile and a quiet demeanor.

Blake’s Algebra Teacher Roxanne Shea remembers the fun interactions she shared with Blake in her class.

“I enjoyed talking quietly with Blake,” Shea said. “Cause he was interesting and it makes them, they want to work for someone who respects them and I do.”

