FORECAST: Stormy and warm trend takes hold this weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Spotty showers and downpours today
- Thunderstorm and rain chances increase Friday, linger throughout the weekend
- Much calmer and pleasant weather settles in next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to thicken and build into the area throughout Thursday. This will give way to a few spotty showers and downpours, where a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
Better chances of rain arrive later Thursday afternoon/evening. Highs in the 80s.
Scattered showers and mild temperatures are in store for the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times, however severe weather isn’t likely. Lows will only dip into the 60s.
Friday begins with scattered showers, with a few breaks in the rain and dry-time during the afternoon.
For Friday evening, a few rounds of thunderstorms are possible. At this time a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, we’ll be watching it.
Scattered shower and thunderstorms continue Friday night, with a heavy, soaking rain possible at times. Lows remain mild, only falling into the mid 60s.
