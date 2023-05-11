FORECAST: Stormy and warm trend takes hold this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spotty showers and downpours today

Thunderstorm and rain chances increase Friday, linger throughout the weekend

Much calmer and pleasant weather settles in next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to thicken and build into the area throughout Thursday. This will give way to a few spotty showers and downpours, where a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Better chances of rain arrive later Thursday afternoon/evening. Highs in the 80s.

Scattered showers and mild temperatures are in store for the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times, however severe weather isn’t likely. Lows will only dip into the 60s.

Friday begins with scattered showers, with a few breaks in the rain and dry-time during the afternoon.

For Friday evening, a few rounds of thunderstorms are possible. At this time a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, we’ll be watching it.

Scattered shower and thunderstorms continue Friday night, with a heavy, soaking rain possible at times. Lows remain mild, only falling into the mid 60s.

