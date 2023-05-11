Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Stormy and warm trend takes hold this weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty showers and downpours today
  • Thunderstorm and rain chances increase Friday, linger throughout the weekend
  • Much calmer and pleasant weather settles in next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to thicken and build into the area throughout Thursday. This will give way to a few spotty showers and downpours, where a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Better chances of rain arrive later Thursday afternoon/evening. Highs in the 80s.

Scattered showers and mild temperatures are in store for the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times, however severe weather isn’t likely. Lows will only dip into the 60s.

Friday begins with scattered showers, with a few breaks in the rain and dry-time during the afternoon.

For Friday evening, a few rounds of thunderstorms are possible. At this time a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, we’ll be watching it.

Scattered shower and thunderstorms continue Friday night, with a heavy, soaking rain possible at times. Lows remain mild, only falling into the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 12 p.m. Weather - Thursday, May 11, 2023

