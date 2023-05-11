FORECAST: Warm and unsettled weather into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly dry today with only a few spotty showers this afternoon

Thunderstorm and rain chances increase Friday, linger throughout the weekend

Much calmer and pleasant weather settles in next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to thicken and build into the area throughout today. This will give way to a few spotty showers and downpours, where a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Better chances of rain arrive later this afternoon/evening. Highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and mild temperatures are in store for the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times, however severe weather isn’t likely. Lows will only dip into the 60s.

Friday begins with scattered showers, with a few breaks in the rain and dry-time during the afternoon. For Friday evening, a few rounds of thunderstorms are possible. At this time a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, we’ll be watching it. Scattered shower and thunderstorms continue Friday night, with a heavy, soaking rain possible at times. Lows remain mild, only falling into the mid 60s.

By the time we reach into Saturday we’ll still have storm chances on the table, especially in the morning. This may leave a good bit of Saturday dry during the day, so stay tuned for updates if you have weekend plans outside.

By Sunday, which is Mother’s Day, we’re looking for a scattered storm chance in the afternoon and evening.

Monday is trending drier now as the parent area of low pressure responsible for the weekend storminess looks to move faster than previously forecast. That leaves next week drier and cooler!

