Former Clark County Clerk candidate arrested, accused of violating election laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a former candidate for the Clark County Clerk on Thursday following an investigation into election law violations.

Christopher James Coyle is accused of filing a false report with the Clark County Clerk’s Office in Nov. 2022, where he allegedly voted and filed to run for a Clark County office while not living within the county, Indiana State Police said.

The investigation was turned over to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office in March.

Coyle was charged with filing a fraudulent report and two counts of voting outside precinct, both felonies in the state of Indiana.

Police said Coyle surrendered himself to court on May 11. Coyle was then released on his own recognizance after being booked in Clark County Jail.

