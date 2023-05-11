Friends honor teen killed at Food Mart in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends are remembering the teen killed in shooting in Shawnee on Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Neel Nai.

”I loved him and he loved me,” friend Connie McFarland said. “He would call me and talk to me. You know, and he would call me and talk to me. This is just not good.”

Friend Natalie Clem said they graduated from Fern Creek Highschool together in May 2021, and often joined other friends for golf, nature outings, and concerts.

“He was really outgoing and I remember in high school he was kind of a class clown,” Clem said. “He would like make people laugh.”

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4100 block of West Market Street on Wednesday at about 12:25 a.m. for a reported shooting. The officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they got there.

Police said Louisville Metro EMS took the man to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Nai’s friends said he was a caring, loving, and funny person who always made everyone feel welcome.

”When I first met him, I was like really nervous about being excluded because I was new to the group, and he kind of treated me as if I had been friends with him for years,” friend Trust McDaniel said.

There are no known suspects as LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

