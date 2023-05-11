Contact Troubleshooters
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30 pm when they got off the bus.
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is facing charges

On Tuesday, May 9, Glasgow Police responded to the area of 125 Lexington Drive in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they made contact with Darrell Mosby, 65, of Glasgow.

According to the citation, Mosby smelled of alcohol.

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30 pm when they got off the bus. Mosby stated he was sick and tired of it and the police never do anything about it.

When police question Mosby, he advised he had several guns in his house but denied consent for police to search for them. Mosby also denied consent to swab him for gun shot.

Officers made contact with several witnesses in the area including the caller and obtained several statements.

Through investigation, police determined there was five victims at the time.

After speaking with several of the victims and witnesses, they advised an older man began yelling and screaming at them while they were walking down the road on Lexington Drive. They stated Mosby brandished a long gun style rifle and pointed it at them, fired one shot into the air while standing on the porch of a yellow house.

One of the victims then told police they took off running and called the police.

Mosby was then arrested and transported to the Barren County Detention Center.

Mosby is charged with five counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

He is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. His arraignment is scheduled for June 12.

