JCPS looking within to combat teacher shortages

The Teaching and Learning Pathway at Jefferson County Public schools is set to graduate its largest class to date.
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Teaching and Learning Pathway at Jefferson County Public schools is set to graduate its largest class to date.

More than 100 students are prepared to pursue future options in the field of education.

The pathway has grown more important as the need for qualified teachers also grows. On Thursday, the students received conditional job offers to return to teach in JCPS once they finish their required schooling and certifications.

Starting in 2027, the students can return to the district with a guaranteed teaching position.

It’s an effort to create and maintain home-grown talent.

Kortney Pimpleton is senior at Central High School who’s learned a lot since joining the teaching pathway.

“I notice the teachers shortage,” Pimpleton said. “I know how teachers are when it comes to trying to teach kids and get their attention, so this is a great opportunity.”

Of the 101 students graduating in the teaching pathway, 52 of them are students of color, which is a high mark for the program.

