Louisville-based pizza restaurant Boombozz Pizza & Watch Bar celebrates 25 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Boombozz Pizza & Watch Bar, a Louisville-based pizza restaurant and bar, said it is celebrating 25 years in business this year.

The first restaurant was built in St. Matthews back in 1998, which was a single 600-square foot location that only offered carry-out and delivery, according to a release.

Since the success of first location, founder Tony Palombino has been able to branch out to multiple locations across Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.

Palombino said he created the restaurant to offer exceptional food and memorable experiences to guests.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate 25 years of BoomBozz,” Palombino said in a release. “We’ve always strived to craft pizzas that are more than just a meal, they’re an experience. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re looking forward to many more years of serving our communities.”

Boombozz has been featured nationally on Food Network, BusinessWeek, Pizza Today and more. The restaurant was also ranked #16 out of 100 for “Top Movers & Shakers” by Fast Casual magazine and “Top 100 Pizzerias” by Pizza Today magazine.

The restaurant has also earned the title of “Best Pizza in America” twice at the International Pizza Championships in Las Vegas, the release states.

To celebrate 25 years in the pizza business, Boombozz said there will be 25th anniversary celebrations and specials at participating locations.

Boombozz has four locations in the Louisville-area which can be found here.

More information on specials and deals will be provided through Boombozz’ website and social media platforms.

