Man charged with DUI, assault after passenger paralyzed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday morning accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing a vehicle leaving his passenger permanently paralyzed.

Ricardo Piura, 23, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault, criminal mischief and other charges for the incident that occurred on April 28 near the intersection of Outer Loop and Preston Highway.

According to an arrest report, Piura ran the red light at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming car.

Piura had a passenger in the back of the vehicle who had suffered permanent injury and was paralyzed with a broken back.

Both Piura and the victim were taken to University Hospital, where police said Piura admitted to have been drinking prior to the crash at a bar on 3rd Street Road.

Police issued a warrant for a toxicology report, which stated Piura’s blood-alcohol content was .184, more than two times the legal limit of .08.

Surveillance video near the intersection showed Piura’s vehicle had been struck by an oncoming car while running the red light, causing over $1000 in damage to the other driver’s car.

Piura has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due back in court on May 12.

