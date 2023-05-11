Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot to death after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

Man shot to death after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood
Man shot to death after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45pm officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of W. Burnett Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man that had been shot.

He was taken to UofL hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or you may utilize our crime tip portal.

