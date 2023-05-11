Meade County family remembers Coach Crum for his kind heart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL fans all over are continuing to remember Coach Denny Crum’s legacy.

Not just for his accolades on the court, but what he did off the court as well.

One mother said she remembers coach Crum for how he made her sick son feel in his final days of life.

1985 is a year the Hesler family will never forget.

Their son, 9 year-old Kelly Hesler was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

It’s news that would break the heart of any family but thanks to some kind friends and UofL head basketball coach Denny Crum, the processing became a little easier.

“One day they just showed up at the hospital, it was him and Felton Spencer,” Kelly’s mother Debbie Hesler said. “And of course Kelly was so awestruck that he really couldn’t talk to Denny.”

Kelly was a major UofL fan so that visit meant the world to him.

So he was over the moon to learn that he would get to watch a game courtside at Freedom Hall next to the team.

“We sat on the bench behind Pervis Ellison and I remember Kelly saying look how big his hands are,” Hesler shared.

Coach Crum not only sat Kelly on the bench but the players even invited him to the locker room.

Hesler said the experience mad Kelly feel like he was a part of the team.

“He made you feel like you were his best friend and Kelly felt like he was really a friend of his,” Hesler said. “He would talk about Coach Crum a lot.”

Hesler said that it seemed like Coach Crum would always go the extra mile.

From handwritten letters to Kelly and the family, to autographed memorabilia like a 1986 National Championship ball.

These small gestures were the size of the world for a young child.

“It just gave Kelly a reason to continue,” Hesler said. “Kelly died in 1988 and so he only lived three years but during that time there was numerous times that Denny touched our lives.”

Coach Crum went to six final fours and won two national titles but to Debbie Hesler, he’s just the kind and selfless man that made her son want to continue living.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.