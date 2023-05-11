Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Medical experts talk about changes after end of COVID emergency

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday, May 11 marked the official end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration here in the U.S.

Medical experts from across Lexington’s health care system came together to talk about the changes that are now in effect.

The federal government first declared the emergency back on January 31, 2020. Lockdowns began across the nation one month later.

Testing systems and vaccines started being developed and distributed after research found results.

While the emergency is over, people still need to monitor their health and keep up with ways to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

“Don’t forget, vaccines are important but so is all of the preventative care,” UK Good Samaritan Hospital CMO Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates said. “I think with COVID, everyone got so focused on the virus that we forgot about colonoscopies and mammography and childhood vaccines and following up on all those things that keep us healthy. We may have COVID under control, but we also have lots of other things that could rage out of control if we all don’t go get our preventative screenings.”

While the emergency is over, COVID is not gone. It’s still up to the healthcare system to monitor cases and report surges as they happen.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach

Latest News

Research has shown than one in eight women will catch breast cancer in their lives.
Breast cancer screenings recommended at an earlier age, health officials say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Eastbound and westbound Sam Rittenberg near Amberly Road shut down
It takes a lot to ride as a jockey in the Kentucky Derby and making sure those elite athletes...
Jockey Care Clinic talks about how jockeys stay in peak health
‘The first step is admitting that a problem exists’: Alaska’s leaders agree on state’s fiscal...
‘The first step is admitting that a problem exists’: Alaska’s leaders agree on state’s fiscal condition