Muhammad Ali Center opens new exhibit featuring local women artists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new exhibit at the Muhammad Ali Center is titled We Don’t Wither. It features 7 artists examining the intersection of art and activism.

The exhibit is included in the cost of admission. It runs through December, so you only have a limited time to check it out.

You also have a chance to meet the artists. They will host talks and interactive events once a month.

Check out the videos to learn more about two of the artists.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

