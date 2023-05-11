Muhammad Ali Center opens new exhibit featuring local women artists
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new exhibit at the Muhammad Ali Center is titled We Don’t Wither. It features 7 artists examining the intersection of art and activism.
The exhibit is included in the cost of admission. It runs through December, so you only have a limited time to check it out.
You also have a chance to meet the artists. They will host talks and interactive events once a month.
