Muhammad Ali Festival returns to Louisville honoring Greatest of All Time

FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 1974 file photo, Muhammad Ali punches a bag in his Deer Lake, Pa.,...
FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 1974 file photo, Muhammad Ali punches a bag in his Deer Lake, Pa., training camp where he was preparing for his rematch with Joe Frazier. (AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy)(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration honoring the Greatest of All Time is returning to Louisville for the seventh straight year.

The Muhammad Ali Festival is set to take place from June 2-11, according to the Muhammad Ali Center, and will offer guests a number of events and experiences around Muhammad Ali’s core principles.

Starting on June 2, Muhammad Ali Center will be hosting a Daughters of Greatness breakfast series set to honor National Bar Association Lonita Baker.

The Ali Center will then host a Stories of Ali oral history that evening with Ali’s eldest daughter, Maryum Ali. She will share a first-hand account of being raised by The Champ.

On June 3, the Ali Center is set to commemorate the anniversary of Ali’s death by offering red roses to guests who wish to pay respect at his gravesite at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Ali’s widow and co-founder of the Ali Center, Lonnie Ali, will speak at 10 a.m. to share remarks on Ali’s life and legacy.

The Ali Center will offer free admission to the museum on June 4 along with games, prizes and local vendors, as well as partnering with UofL Health to provide free health screenings.

Other events scheduled for Ali Fest include Ali Night with the Louisville Bats and Louisville City FC, a concert with Grammy-award winning jazz bassist Christian McBride, and the return of the Greatest Give Back day of service event in partnership with Metro United Way.

For a full list of events and how to participate, click or tap here.

