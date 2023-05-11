Contact Troubleshooters
National Baptist Convention USA is coming to Louisville

This event is known as the largest and oldest African American religious convention in the...
This event is known as the largest and oldest African American religious convention in the country.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Baptist Convention U.S.A. is coming to Louisville in about a month and Louisville Tourism is expecting around 9,000 attendees this year.

This event is known as the largest and oldest African American religious convention in the country.

Not only will it bring a lot of visitors to the city, but the convention is expected to pump around $5.5-million into the local economy.

Louisville Tourism focuses on bringing events like this one to town by showcasing all the city has to offer.

“It’s our location, it’s fantastic,” Louisville Tourism President and CEO Cleo Battle said. “I think we have a great hotel package, which our hotel package continues to grow. We have two fantastic meeting facilities in our convention center downtown and at the Expo Center. This group is going to be out of the Expo Center. So, those things are usually the driver for most meetings, conventions and events. If you have the facilities to host us comfortably, then you are well on your way to hosting the group. We’re just a great fit for them.”

The National Baptist Convention U.S.A. hasn’t been held in Louisville for around 15 years.

