Neighbors want memorial for Floyd Central high student killed in crash

By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, May 9, 16-year-old Blake Taylor headed to Floyd Central High like many of his classmates, except he didn’t make it to class.

At around 6:45 a.m., officials said Taylor’s truck hit a tree.

“You see that track that’s where he left the road,” Property Owner Bernice Schickel said. “He left the road and he tried to brake and couldn’t.”

The impact of the crash broke tree limbs, left tire marks, and killed 16-year-old Blake Taylor.

Officers with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Floyd County Emergency Services responded to the scene and found Taylor dead when they arrived.

”When I looked, I saw the truck wrapped around the tree,” Schickel said.

Most of the wreckage from Tuesday’s fatal crash has been cleaned up by the property owners. What’s left are shards of glass embedded in the tree, marks in the grass, and many broken hearts.

Schickel hopes people turn the site of Tuesday’s fatal crash into a memorial for 16-year-old Blake Taylor.

“I just prayed for the little guy and his parents and hope they would be okay too,” Schickel said.

