Norton Healthcare takes several systems offline after ‘suspicious communication’

(Norton Healthcare)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare experienced some issues with their computer network on Wednesday causing the organization to take several of their systems offline, according to a release.

“On Tuesday, May 9, we began experiencing issues with our computer network and received a suspicious communication related to our information systems,” Senior Vice President Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Renee Murphy said. “As a precaution, we took several measures to further protect our network by taking several of our systems offline and removed internet and email access.”

Murphy said Norton Healthcare is working to thoroughly analyze the network and fix any systems that were impacted.

“Following established protocols for this kind of situation, our team continues to provide quality care and all locations remain open and operational,” Murphy said. “We extend our sincere gratitude to our employees and providers for their dedication to our patients.”

It is unknown which systems were taken offline at this time.

