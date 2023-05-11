Office of Inspector General announces their Community Policing Councils, upcoming events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mission of the Community Policing Councils (CPC) is to advance constitutional policing through community focused policing principles, according to a release.

The Louisville Metro Office of Inspector General defined a community as a group of people with shared interests and goals.

The office said they want to help LMPD in Constitutional Policing and to promote Community Oriented Policing.

The purpose of the CPC is to work with LMPD and the community to create ways to address crime and safety issues, according to the release.

“Community policing concentrates on both preventing crime and eliminating the fear it creates,” the release states. “Community policing enables law enforcement to better understand both the needs of the community and the factors that contribute to crime.”

Their goal is to build trust between the community and the police department.

Meetings will be held for detailed and meaningful discussions to point out concerns, problems, successes and opportunities for Community Policing within each police division, according to the release.

Officials said all concerns addressed by the community will be made available on the Office of Inspector General’s website for public viewing, as well as any recommendations submitted to LMPD Administration.

See below for the scheduled CPC meetings :

June 13 - Molly Leonard Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - First Division

June 22 - Berrytown Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Eighth Division

July 13 - Southwick Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Second Division

July 18 - Wilderness Road Senior Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Seventh Division

August 8 - Sun Valley Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Third Division

August 17 - Newburg Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Sixth Division

