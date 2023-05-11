Contact Troubleshooters
Police searching for missing Louisville man last seen Wednesday

Eddieser Machin Arce was reported missing from the 4100 block of Quiet Way in the Newburg...
Eddieser Machin Arce was reported missing from the 4100 block of Quiet Way in the Newburg neighborhood.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Eddieser Machin Arce was reported missing from the 4100 block of Quiet Way in the Newburg neighborhood.

He is listed as 5′7″, weighing 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Arce suffers from medical conditions that may require medication and the family is concerned for his safety, police said.

Anyone with any information on Arce’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

