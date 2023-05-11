Contact Troubleshooters
Spike the African Spurred Tortoise sets record in Louisville Zoo’s ‘Spike Hike’

The Louisville Zoo hosted its annual "Spike Hike" on Thursday morning for Spike, the zoo's African Spurred Tortoise.
The Louisville Zoo hosted its annual "Spike Hike" on Thursday morning for Spike, the zoo's African Spurred Tortoise.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slow and steady does win the race!

The Louisville Zoo hosted its annual “Spike Hike” on Thursday morning for Spike, the zoo’s African Spurred Tortoise.

The event allows Spike to hike with zoo guests from his winter home at the BOMA Petting Zoo to his summer home in the Addax Yard.

Spike made his 500-foot trip in record time on Thursday in only 23 minutes.

Zoo guests were able to keep Spike on track by motivating him with tasty snacks like strawberries, cucumbers and tomatoes.

To visit Spike and the other animals within the Louisville Zoo, click or tap here to purchase tickets.

