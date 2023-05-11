Taco Luchador in Jeffersontown moving location; restaurant debuting new menu items

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Taco Luchador said it will soon be moving from its current location in the Stonybrook Village Center to a new, larger location.

The current location will be closed on May 14 to make way for the new location at 10305 Taylorsville Road, the former home of Royals Hot Chicken, on May 17, according to a release.

The owner of the Jeffersontown Taco Luchador, Rick Moir, said the new location will offer a bigger space as well as a larger outdoor patio for guests.

“Jtown has been so good to us,” Moir said. “It’s a great community and we feel fortunate to have such a loyal customer base. We thought it was only right that we debut some new menu items in Jtown first as a thank you.”

The new menu items include a Nacho-Wey (choice of tinga, barbacoa, veggie, carnitas, chorizo on a choice of pork rings, chicharron, or spiced fries served with cheese dip, refried black beans, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, queso ranchero, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, cilantro, and roasted tomato), seafood bowls and new torta tacos, the release states.

Taco Luchador said all tortillas are now housemade thanks to the import of a new tortilla maker from Oaxaca.

New menu items will be available first in the Jeffersontown location before being rolled out to the St. Matthews and Highlands locations over the next few weeks.

In addition, Taco Luchador said guests will also be able to order drinks and deserts from their table by using a QR code.

More information on Taco Luchador can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.