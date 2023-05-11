Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended for positive drug test involving Derby contender Forte

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horse trainer Todd Pletcher has been suspended for 10 days and fined for a positive drug test back in 2022 involving this year’s Kentucky Derby contender Forte.

The punishment comes after Forte was disqualified from the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022.

Forte had won the race initially, but later tested positive for meloxicam, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory that is banned in horseracing, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

Pletcher will be fined $1000 and Forte’s owners, Mike Repole and Vincent Viola, will be forced to surrender their earnings of $165,000 from the race.

The Associated Press said Pletcher plans to appeal the ruling. A stay of his suspension has been granted, but the commission may terminate the stay if his hearing isn’t completed within 90 days.

Forte was scratched from the Derby Saturday morning by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after veterinarians had concerns of a bruised right front foot.

On Monday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list and would not be eligible to run in the upcoming Preakness Stakes on May 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

