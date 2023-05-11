Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL hosting Celebration of Life for legendary basketball coach Denny Crum

Denny Crum (Source: University of Louisville Athletics)
Denny Crum (Source: University of Louisville Athletics)(University of Louisville Athletics)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements and a Celebration of Life have been announced for Hall of Fame University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum.

Crum’s visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15 at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, with a funeral service to take place that afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Celebration of Life for Crum will take place at 7pm on Monday at the KFC Yum! Center and is free to the public, according to University of Louisville.

People who want to attend will be able to claim a free ticket, with more details on claiming a ticket in the coming days.

UofL Athletics said it will also livestream the Celebration of Life and will release planned guest speakers soon.

People are asked to consider an expression of sympathy with a donation to the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund, click or tap here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 1974 file photo, Muhammad Ali punches a bag in his Deer Lake, Pa.,...
Muhammad Ali Festival returns to Louisville honoring Greatest of All Time
The district has been researching technology since the board requested it in February.
Weapon detection systems planned for JCPS middle, high schools
Ricardo Piura, 23, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault,...
Man charged with DUI, assault after passenger paralyzed in crash
Eddieser Machin Arce was reported missing from the 4100 block of Quiet Way in the Newburg...
Police searching for missing Louisville man last seen Wednesday
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Xscape Theatres in Louisville offering free Summer Kids’ Movies series