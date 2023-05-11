UofL hosting Celebration of Life for legendary basketball coach Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements and a Celebration of Life have been announced for Hall of Fame University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum.

Crum’s visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15 at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, with a funeral service to take place that afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Celebration of Life for Crum will take place at 7pm on Monday at the KFC Yum! Center and is free to the public, according to University of Louisville.

People who want to attend will be able to claim a free ticket, with more details on claiming a ticket in the coming days.

UofL Athletics said it will also livestream the Celebration of Life and will release planned guest speakers soon.

People are asked to consider an expression of sympathy with a donation to the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund, click or tap here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.