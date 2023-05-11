Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Weapon detection systems planned for JCPS middle, high schools

The district has been researching technology since the board requested it in February.
The district has been researching technology since the board requested it in February.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools and Evolv hosted a demonstration to show how artificial intelligence will be used to detect weapons at middle and high schools.

The district has been researching technology since the board requested it in February. The board has since voted to move forward with plans.

The Evolv systems might look like metal detectors, but they actually use AI to detect threats like firearms and explosives.

Students will walk through the systems. If a threat is detected, it will make a soft beep sound. Tablets also have photos of the person who set off the system and a box to show where the threat was detected.

Each system can screen about 2,000 people an hour. Multiple people can walk through at the same time. Students won’t need to clear the pockets like with a traditional detector.

Evolv systems are already in more than 450 schools across the country, including Christian County Schools and Marshall County Schools in Kentucky. They’re also used at stadiums and event venues.

They were also used to screen visitors at Churchill Downs during Derby.

Jill Lemond said the technology has caught 176,000 weapons across all venues where they are present, including schools.

On Tuesday, the board voted to move forward with the proves. The vote was for an implementation timeline that would bring weapon detection systems into schools using phases, with the first phase being implemented in Ballard, Butler, Eastern, Iroquois, Seneca, Shawnee and Waggener high schools.

Each system will be monitored by three people, including an armed officer in case a weapon is detected. JCPS officials said they believe they will be able to handle the additional workload with the current staffing.

Officials wouldn’t give a specific price tag for each system, but said it would cost the district about $68 per student (middle and high school) each year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 1974 file photo, Muhammad Ali punches a bag in his Deer Lake, Pa.,...
Muhammad Ali Festival returns to Louisville honoring Greatest of All Time
Kentucky’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, but people wishing to vote early can now do so.
Early voting for Kentucky Primary Election begins, here’s where to vote
Ricardo Piura, 23, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault,...
Man charged with DUI, assault after passenger paralyzed in crash
Eddieser Machin Arce was reported missing from the 4100 block of Quiet Way in the Newburg...
Police searching for missing Louisville man last seen Wednesday