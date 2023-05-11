Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Xscape Theatres in Louisville offering free Summer Kids’ Movies series

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish(MGN/Universal Studios)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids and families looking for something to do over the summer can catch a movie or two for free at Xscape Theaters.

Starting June 6, Xscape Theaters at 12450 Sycamore Station Place will be offering an 8-week Summer Kids’ Movie program where a selection of family films will be shown on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. free of charge.

Officials with Xscape Theaters said the program was created to entertain the community’s children while out of school for the summer.

The complete schedule is listed below:

  • June 6 & 8 - Minons: The Rise of Gru
  • June 13 & 15 - The Bad Guys
  • June 20 & 22 - How to Train Your Dragon
  • June 27 & 29 - Kung Fu Panda
  • July 4 & 6 - The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • July 11 & 13 - The Croods: A New Age
  • July 18 & 20 - Puss in Boots
  • July 25 & 27 - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Xscape Theatres said seating is limited for the free showings with doors opening at 9 a.m. The concession counter will be open for all shows.

For more information on Xscape Theaters, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gumercindo Pena-Toledo was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting which...
Man accused of shooting another man outside Louisville adult nightclub
Photo provided by the Campbell County Detention Center.
Louisville homicide suspect arrested in northern Kentucky
Blake Taylor, from Floyd County, was identified as the driver who died in Tuesday’s crash on SR...
16-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Floyd County identified by coroner
Officials confirmed all three missing teenage girls who left the Home of the Innocents together...
All teenage girls missing from Home of the Innocents found safe
William Nickoson, 25, has been charged with third degree sodomy following a weeks-long...
Ky. firefighter accused of performing sex acts with 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach
The free event will feature music, food, over 100 vendors, discussion panels and more.
Mayor Greenberg, mental health professionals announce return of ‘MindFEST’
Crunch Fitness, located at the former Big Lots at 5318 Bardstown Road, is scheduled to open on...
Crunch Fitness opening new location in Fern Creek
Organizers are planning for Louisville’s fourth annual Juneteenth Festival, bringing four days...
Black Complex Louisville Juneteenth Festival preparations underway