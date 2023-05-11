Xscape Theatres in Louisville offering free Summer Kids’ Movies series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids and families looking for something to do over the summer can catch a movie or two for free at Xscape Theaters.
Starting June 6, Xscape Theaters at 12450 Sycamore Station Place will be offering an 8-week Summer Kids’ Movie program where a selection of family films will be shown on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. free of charge.
Officials with Xscape Theaters said the program was created to entertain the community’s children while out of school for the summer.
The complete schedule is listed below:
- June 6 & 8 - Minons: The Rise of Gru
- June 13 & 15 - The Bad Guys
- June 20 & 22 - How to Train Your Dragon
- June 27 & 29 - Kung Fu Panda
- July 4 & 6 - The Boss Baby: Family Business
- July 11 & 13 - The Croods: A New Age
- July 18 & 20 - Puss in Boots
- July 25 & 27 - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Xscape Theatres said seating is limited for the free showings with doors opening at 9 a.m. The concession counter will be open for all shows.
For more information on Xscape Theaters, click or tap here.
