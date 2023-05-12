FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms possible through weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spotty showers and thunderstorms today

Thunderstorm and rain chances linger throughout the weekend

Much calmer and pleasant weather settles in next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers remain possible this morning, with a better chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. In between the downpours, temperatures look to rise into the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures slide into the 60s for lows.

While most of the day looks to feature mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible Saturday. Highs tomorrow max out in the 70s and low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms still on the table. Lows fall into the 60s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.