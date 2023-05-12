Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms possible through weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty showers and thunderstorms today
  • Thunderstorm and rain chances linger throughout the weekend
  • Much calmer and pleasant weather settles in next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers remain possible this morning, with a better chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. In between the downpours, temperatures look to rise into the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures slide into the 60s for lows.

While most of the day looks to feature mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible Saturday. Highs tomorrow max out in the 70s and low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms still on the table. Lows fall into the 60s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrews with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, May 12, 2023

Most Read

The punishment comes after Forte was disqualified from the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022.
Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended for positive drug test involving Derby contender Forte
Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach
Man dead after stabbing in Elizabethtown
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
Woman attacks judge after sentencing

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrews with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, May 12, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana