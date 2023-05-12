Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warm and stormy set-up for Mother’s Day Weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder today
  • Not a washout this weekend, but rounds of rain and storms likely
  • ALERT DAY - Sunday brings the chances of a few strong/severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers remain possible this morning, with a better chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. In between the downpours, temperatures look to rise into the 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures slide into the 60s for lows.

While most of the day looks to feature mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible Saturday. Highs tomorrow max out in the 70s and low 80s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms still on the table. Lows fall into the 60s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The punishment comes after Forte was disqualified from the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022.
Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended for positive drug test involving Derby contender Forte
Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach
UPDATE: Man identified after stabbing in Elizabethtown
DEA agents nationwide worked on a year-long operation called Last Mile to break the...
DEA Operation ‘Last Mile’ connects local drug influx to 2 powerful Mexican Drug Cartels
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, May 12, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana