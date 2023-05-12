Man brings gun to Shelby County elementary school, staff confirms

WADDY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after an adult brought a gun to a Shelby County elementary school on Friday.

Families of Heritage Elementary School were sent a message about the incident on Friday afternoon, stating an adult man in the building had a gun tucked into the back of his pants.

Staff escorted the person to the office for investigation, according to the message. The school also dismissed students from the school by individual classes.

The message said weapons are prohibited from Shelby County school grounds, and that violation of the policy by staff members should “constitute reason for disciplinary action, including termination.”

WAVE News reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

This story will be updated.

